Police investigating after 2 people killed in Jacksonville

Early on Saturday morning, a capturing incident came about in Jacksonville, ensuing in the lack of two lives. The native police division is investigating the topic.

Receiving a decision round 4:30 a.m., officials and primary responders from the Jacksonville Police Department reached the 1000 block of Clemons Drive and came upon two people who had succumbed to gunshot wounds.

The sufferers were known by means of the government, however their names were withheld from the general public because of the character of the crime.

In a bid to convey the offender/s to justice, the Texas Rangers are extending their make stronger to the Jacksonville Police Department’s investigation, and all legislation enforcement businesses concerned are running in opposition to figuring out and apprehending the alleged shooter.

If someone has any information that might support the investigation, they’re instructed to touch Sergeant Hollis from the Jacksonville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (903) 339-3338.