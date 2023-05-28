Sunday, May 28, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

Police investigate shooting during biker rally Red River, New Mexico

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Police investigate shooting during biker rally Red River, New Mexico

“The scene is active,” New Mexico State Police stated.

Officials New Mexico have been investigating a shooting incident in Red Rock, New Mexico, police stated.

“The scene is active,” New Mexico State Police stated on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

As many as 28,000 bikers have been anticipated to reach in Red River this weekend for the forty first Annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally, a four-day tournament with are living song.

Bikers from “all different backgrounds line Main Street for one crazy party,” in step with town’s website.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.

- Advertisement -



post credit to Source link

Previous article
Ranking NFL’s new QB-WR duos in 2023: Aaron Rodgers-Garrett Wilson, Dak Prescott-Brandin Cooks set to shine
Next article
‘Illegal, unethical, profoundly unjust:’ Texas House votes to impeach Paxton | Texas

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks