Police investigate shooting during biker rally Red River, New Mexico

“The scene is active,” New Mexico State Police stated.

Officials New Mexico have been investigating a shooting incident in Red Rock, New Mexico, police stated.

“The scene is active,” New Mexico State Police stated on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

As many as 28,000 bikers have been anticipated to reach in Red River this weekend for the forty first Annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally, a four-day tournament with are living song.

Bikers from “all different backgrounds line Main Street for one crazy party,” in step with town’s website.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.