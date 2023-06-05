Police identify remains of Arizona woman strangled and left in trunk in Florida in 1969

Authorities have known Sylvia June Atherton, a mom of 5 from Tucson, Arizona, because the sufferer of a 50-year-old chilly case in St. Petersburg, Florida. Atherton’s partly clothed frame was once discovered strangled and wrapped in a plastic bag within a steamer trunk at the back of a cafe in 1969. The trunk was once the valuables of Atherton and her husband, Scott Brown, who didn’t document her lacking nor record her on data. Brown died in 1999 with none point out of a spouse in court docket data.

Using genetic family tree, police have been in the end in a position to identify Atherton’s remains. Her frame was once exhumed from a grave in 2010, the place she was once buried as “Jane Doe”. After uncovering an unique pattern of Atherton’s hair that had now not been examined, investigators ran the DNA profile thru a database to identify family members and in the long run ascertain her identification.

Authorities are nonetheless in the hunt for the general public’s assist in figuring out Atherton’s killer and discovering her two lacking daughters, Kimberly Anne Brown and Donna Lindhurst, who have been believed to were along with her on the time of her demise. Witnesses described two white males leaving the trunk in the woods.





Sylvia June Atherton.

St. Petersburg Police Department



St. Petersburg Police Detective Michael Kovacsev printed that Atherton’s frame had “visible injuries to her head” and was once strangled with what police described as “a man’s Western-style bolo tie”. Kovacsev additionally famous that DNA was once now not concept of in the previous when Atherton’s frame was once discovered.

In addition to Atherton’s case, St. Petersburg police introduced the identity of a useless suspect in the 1997 homicide of Richard Evans, 18. The use of genetic family tree has been a useful instrument in figuring out sufferers and suspects in chilly circumstances, and it has offered new alternatives for investigators.

A trunk discovered in woods in St. Petersburg, Fla., in 1969.

St. Petersburg Police Department



Despite the case being over 50 years outdated, St. Petersburg police are nonetheless actively in the hunt for information from the general public that might result in the identity of Atherton’s killer and her lacking daughters.