Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Police identify man found shot, killed at Orlando apartments

ORLANDO, Fla.The man found dead at an Orlando apartment complex following a shooting last week has been identified as Wansley Auguste.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers discovered the 24-year-old’s body shortly before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25 while responding to a shooting call at the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road.

He was found dead outside on the apartment property, police said.

Additional details regarding a potential suspect were not immediately available.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

