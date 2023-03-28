Police detail blood, video evidence linking surgeon to lawyer’s disappearance

LARGO, Fla. — Investigators have blood, video, and different evidence linking a Tampa-area plastic surgeon to the disappearance and presumed loss of life of a attorney who was once representing former colleagues the physician is suing, prosecutors stated in courtroom paperwork filed Monday.

The lawyer’s frame has but to be discovered, however prosecutors have charged Dr. Tomasz Kosowskiwith first-degree homicide. He has pleaded now not responsible.

Security video displays any person using Kosowski’s pickup truck closing Tuesday morning out of doors the legislation company the place Steven Cozzi labored. The individual went within dressed in a backpack and gloves and sporting a big field, prosecutors stated.

Almost two hours later, it sounds as if the similar guy exits Blanchard Law dressed in other garments, pulling a big cart containing one thing in a bag or lined by way of a blanket. He struggled with its weight as he pulled it close to the truck, prosecutors stated. The guy then stops.

At about this time, Kosowski, 44, dialed right into a phone convention about his lawsuit. Cozzi have been anticipated at the name however overlooked it. As quickly because it ended a part hour later, the individual within the surveillance video starts loading the cart into the physician’s truck, once more suffering with its weight, prosecutors stated.

Blanchard Law has been representing Kosowski’s former employer and associates in an ongoing lawsuit he filed towards them 4 years in the past. Kosowski, who started operating for Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery in 2016 doing breast reconstructions, says within the lawsuit that the girl Laufer assigned to procedure his insurance coverage billing didn’t document claims and lied to his sufferers, costing him tens of hundreds of greenbacks and leading to unfavorable evaluations on-line.

The day Cozzi disappeared, a colleague searching for him came upon his pockets, keys, and contact in his workplace and a considerable amount of blood within the development’s public rest room.

About part an hour after the truck left the legislation company, a registration number plate reader close to the physician’s house confirmed it arriving in the community and were given a shot of what seems to be a frame lined by way of a bag or blanket within the truck mattress, prosecutors stated.

Plastic surgeon faces homicide exchange

The registration number plate reader detected the truck leaving the group about 5 hours later. It was once subsequent observed by way of a registration number plate reader in Miami, a 300-mile (480-kilometer) travel that most likely would have long past in the course of the Everglades.

Police performed a seek warrant at Kosowski’s house Thursday and located blood each within the mattress of his pickup mattress and its cabin, in addition to within the storage, prosecutors stated. They stopped the physician Saturday in any other automobile and located a ballistic vest with a great deal of blood on it and a bag containing brass knuckles, a stun gun, syringes containing a paralyzing agent and different sedatives, duct tape, and mask.

Kosowski, who is going by way of “Dr. K,” was once arrested in a while after and charged with first-degree homicide. He is being held with out bond on the Pinellas County prison. His lawyer, Bjorn Brunvand, stated Monday that he has filed a now not responsible plea on Kosowski’s behalf and asked a jury trial.

“That’s all I can really say at this point,” Brunvand stated in an e-mail.

In his lawsuit towards the Laufer Institute, Kosowsky alleges his “promising younger occupation has necessarily been obliterated” by way of the worker who was once meant to be submitting his insurance coverage claims. “Through no fault of his own, his career was put directly in jeopardy and his reputation has been deeply tarnished.”

Kosowski left the Laufer Institute in 2018 and arrange his personal observe.

Telephone and e-mail messages in the hunt for remark have been left with Blanchard Law and the Laufer Institute.