Police department arrests increase in crime-free Longboat

Arrests have been up on Longboat Key in 2022, however that doesn’t essentially imply there is reason for alarm. Longboat Key Police Department Chief George Turner attributes the exchange to the high-visibility policing he has enforced since he changed into meantime leader in May 2021 and leader in March 2022.

“Our arrests are up a lot from last year to this year,” he mentioned. “That has to do with a little bit more proactive law enforcement, a different philosophy of high-visibility.”

High-visibility method precisely what it seems like — police cars are extra visual to passersby on Gulf of Mexico Drive, appearing as a deterrent and making it more uncomplicated for officials to intrude when persons are breaking the legislation.

“We’re doing a lot more traffic enforcement,” he mentioned. “We’re trying to be really visible on the roads to keep the roadway safe, keep people looking to (commit) crimes out here off (the island).”

The majority of the 177 general arrests from 2022 have been Part II arrests, which means they have been extra minor offenses. Of the foremost offenses, there have been two irritated arrests made, six arrests associated with larceny and 3 associated with car robbery.

One motor car was once stolen on Longboat Key ultimate yr and recovered in Sarasota.

“We get a lot of transient stuff,” he mentioned. “A lot of people go from Sarasota to Bradenton or from Bradenton to Sarasota.”

That is the place the vast majority of drug arrests come in. This yr there have been 23. They in large part get started as common site visitors stops ahead of the officer notices the driving force is below the affect or has medicine in their ownership.

“We think (there has been) a lot less burglaries and other crimes because we deter people from coming out here and (committing crimes),” he mentioned. “I believe, and so does the town, that high-visibility law enforcement is a crime deterrent, makes our roads safer, makes our island more enjoyable for people that want to do lawful visiting and makes us a place that is not welcoming to people that want to commit crimes.”

Even so, the department hopes to proceed making improvements to their visibility at the island as they appear to fill 5 vacant officer spots. Fully-staffed, the police department has 19 full-time cops, 3 part-time officials, two reserve officials and 3 civilian staff.