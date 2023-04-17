Police: Darwin Givans killed in Dallas, Texas shooting

DALLAS — Dallas police say a person died on the scene of a shooting on Sunday night time, and so they consider 3 suspects have been concerned in his loss of life.

According to the department, officials answered to a shooting name at 10:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of Amanda Lane.

When they arrived, they discovered Darwin Givans, 31, shot inside of a automobile. He used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene.

Investigators consider two suspects approached Givans’ automobile and shot him whilst he used to be nonetheless inside of. The two then were given right into a automobile and have been pushed away by means of every other suspect.

The getaway automobile is described as a more moderen style black sedan with inventory rims, darkish tint, and a Texas registration code.

Anyone with extra information is requested ton touch Detective Timothy Johnson by means of calling 214-671-3584 or emailing [email protected]

Crime Stoppers pays as much as $5,000 for information known as into Crime Stoppers that results in the arrest and indictment for this prison offense and different prison offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon, seven days per week.

