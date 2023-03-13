Police chase in Cobb County near Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect sought after in reference to a murder in Miami, Florida, sparked a brief chase with cops in Cobb County Monday afternoon, consistent with government.

The Cobb County Police Department mentioned its Flock License Plate Recognition (LPR) device flagged the suspect’s registration number plate. Officers mentioned they had been in a position to seek out the automobile near Cumberland Mall they usually tried a visitors forestall. That’s when the suspect took off, the police division mentioned.

After a short lived chase, probably the most officials was once in a position to forestall the suspect’s automobile by way of disabling it together with his patrol automobile on Cobb Parkway near Akers Mill Road.

“That officer received minor injuries from the airbag deployment in his patrol car and was transported to the hospital as a precaution,” Cobb County Police mentioned.

The suspect additionally gained minor accidents and was once additionally taken to the medical institution for scientific remedy prior to going to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, consistent with the police division.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, the place it is advisable to see crime tape and two automobiles crashed into every different in entrance of a Chase financial institution.



This is a creating tale. Check again frequently for brand new information.

