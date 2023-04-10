Police car firebombed in protest against NIreland peace deal

Officials say demonstrators opposing the Good Friday peace settlement that ended 3 a long time of hostilities in Northern Ireland have firebombed a police car in Londonderry right through a march at the settlement’s twenty fifth anniversary

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland — Demonstrators opposing the Good Friday peace settlement that ended 3 a long time of hostilities in Northern Ireland firebombed a police car Monday in Londonderry right through a march at the settlement’s twenty fifth anniversary, officers mentioned.

Police referred to as for calm and mentioned no officials have been injured in the assault right through an in a different way non violent demonstration. No arrests have been reported.

Police had warned in advance that officials may well be attacked in the Creggan group right through the Easter Monday parade, for which authentic permission had now not been granted, through republicans who adversarial the U.S.-brokered peace deal reached April 10, 1998.

As a number of hundred folks — many in black face mask — marched peacefully in the course of the streets with flags, some youths in hoods and mask charged at a police Land Rover parked on the finish of a side road and pelted it with rocks and petrol bombs.

“Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland tweeted. “We would appeal for calm.”