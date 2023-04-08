Police bunny joins Yuma City, California police department







Found in the midst of the street remaining yr, Officer Percy now “lounges at the police department during the day and is a support animal for all.”

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Meet Percy, the police rabbit. Yes, that is fur actual. - Advertisement - Some bunny — sometimes called Officer Ashley Carson — discovered a misplaced rabbit remaining yr in the midst of Percy Avenue in Yuba City, California. Carson scurried again to the police station and passed the rabbit over to animal keep an eye on, who may to find neither cover nor hare of the bunny’s circle of relatives. In a hoppy finishing, a police services and products analyst followed the allegedly “docile and friendly” animal and named him Percy. - Advertisement - The Yuba City Police Department — about 40 hopping miles north of Sacramento — introduced the rabbit’s promotion to the rank of “wellness officer” simply days ahead of Easter Sunday. “Officer Percy lounges at the police department during the day and is a support animal for all,” the department wrote on Facebook Wednesday. The Easter Bunny may no longer be reached for remark. Case closed. - Advertisement -





tale by way of Source link