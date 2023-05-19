Police body camera footage shows confrontation with gunman in New Mexico mass shooting

Farmington, New Mexico — Police body camera footage has been launched by means of government that captured officials confronting an 18-year-old gunman, Beau Wilson, who went on a 10-minute shooting rampage in the small northwest New Mexico town of Farmington on Monday. The assault left 3 aged ladies useless and a minimum of six other folks wounded, together with two officials.

The video footage confirmed the chaos as Farmington police and different legislation enforcement officials rushed to the realm and faced Wilson, who reportedly fired greater than 140 rounds from an AR-15 rifle, considered one of 3 guns he used right through the assault, together with two handguns. The video captures officials reacting after Farmington police Sgt. Rachel Discenza was once shot in the pelvis as she attempted to run for defense. “You see Sgt. Discenza, even after she’s shot, scrambling to get again up, get again into the combat, is not ready to do this,” stated Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe in a news convention on Thursday.

A New Mexico State Police officer was once additionally shot right through the reaction. The video confirmed officials serving to Discenza inside seconds and opening hearth at the gunman, with one officer yelling, “Subject is down! Cease fire, cease fire!” Officers are then observed swarming the wounded Wilson at the flooring and handcuffing him. “It sounds like you’re watching Afghanistan or Iraq,” Hebbe stated.

Farmington police stated Wilson wore body armor right through the assault, and a handwritten observe was once discovered on his body. An arsenal of guns was once additionally found out at his house. At least seven properties and 16 automobiles have been struck by means of gunfire, San Juan County Sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Burns stated Wednesday.

Surveillance video from a close-by house confirmed sufferers riding unknowingly into the road of fireside, with others rushing in opposite to protection as bullets hit their vehicles and homes. The suspect bought the AR-15 legally final November, a couple of month after he became 18, police stated, whilst the 2 handguns he bought from members of the family.

On Wednesday evening, the small group of Farmington held a vigil for the 3 ladies killed in the shooting, recognized as 97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield, her 73-year-old daughter Melody Ivie, and 79-year-old Shirley Voita. “Just three pillars of our community, and it’s such a tragedy,” New Mexico state Rep. Mark Duncan instructed CBS News Thursday.

Duncan stated he knew the sufferers, disclosing that Ivie ran a daycare in the group for 40 years. “She’s impacted hundreds of lives,” Duncan stated. “She taught my two youngest daughters, and then she’s taught all of our grandkids who were old enough to go. And we’ve had many, many people reach out to us and just talk to us about the impact that she’s had on their life, on their children’s life.”

