PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities introduced a number of arrests following the assault on a well known rapper at a South Florida health club.

Police arresting the 3 males they are saying have been stuck on mobile phone video assaulting 26-year-old Daniel Hernandez, who’s sometimes called Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The crime came about at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth on Tuesday, March 21.

The rapper has been centered after informing on a number of fellow gang individuals in order to get out of serving jail time.

The suspects are being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.