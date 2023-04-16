Police: 5 people shot, 2 dead at Honolulu chicken fight

Two sufferers died after 5 people had been shot right through an altercation at a late-night chicken fight Friday in Honolulu

Two sufferers died after 5 people had been shot right through an altercation at a late-night chicken fight Friday in Honolulu, police mentioned.

Honolulu police answered to a decision about pictures fired simply previous middle of the night Friday and had been looking Saturday for a suspect believed to be in his 20s who allegedly shot the others who had been attending the development, KHON-TV reported.

“At the end of the fight a group of males started arguing and then it escalated to a physical altercation, at some point gun shots were fired hitting the five people who were in the immediate area,” Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes informed KHON.

Police mentioned a 59-year-old girl and a 34-year-old male had been pronounced dead after arriving at a health center, KHON reported.

Three males elderly 38, 40 and 57 sustained gunshot wounds however had been handled and launched from a health center, KHON reported.

Police mentioned the cases of the taking pictures weren’t straight away transparent.

“I don’t understand the circumstances from this, it could have stemmed from something totally different and they just happened to be in the same area at the same time,” Thoemmes informed KHON.

Honolulu town officers didn’t straight away reply to an electronic mail from The Associated Press looking for further information.