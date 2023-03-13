Monday, March 13, 2023
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

DALLAS — Police in Dallas have showed 4 other people died in a Sunday night time shooting at an apartment building.

Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez stated in an e-mail to The Associated Press that officials answered round 7:10 p.m. to a file of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

Fernandez stated 4 other people had been discovered with gunshot wounds and the entire sufferers died at the scene.

Details in regards to the sufferers and the shooter, together with whether or not a suspect used to be in custody, weren’t instantly launched.

An investigation is ongoing, Fernandez stated.

