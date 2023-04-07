Police: 4 dead in plane crash off Florida’s Gulf Coast

Police say the our bodies of 2 males and two ladies had been recovered following a small plane crash simply off Florida’s Gulf Coast

VENICE, Fla. — The our bodies of 2 males and two ladies had been recovered following a small plane crash simply off Florida’s Gulf Coast, police mentioned Thursday.

The plane had simply taken off from Venice Airport when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico west of the town’s fishing pier simply after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Venice police mentioned in a news convention.

Several other folks at the pier noticed the plane crash and known as 911, Venice police Capt. Andy Leisenring mentioned. In addition video photos from the airport and the pier might be reviewed and grew to become over to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is undertaking an investigation, he mentioned.

Leisenring mentioned police “were unable to deploy a dive team until we had daylight.” The plane — a Piper PA-32R — was once noticed simply prior to midday below about 23 ft of water, he mentioned. Crews additionally discovered the our bodies of the 2 feminine passengers.

Authorities known the sufferers as William Jeffrey Lumpkin, 64, who was once piloting the plane, Patricia Lumpkin, 68, Ricky Joe Beaver, 60, and Elizabeth Anne Beaver, 57. The Lumpkins have been from Fishers, Indiana, and the Beavers have been from Noblesville, Indiana. The 4 have been the one passengers of the plane, police mentioned.

Leisenring mentioned the 2 {couples} left St. Petersburg and flew to Venice round 5 p.m. Wednesday. They parked the plane on the airport and had dinner with buddies at a cafe at the pier. They returned to the airport after 9 p.m. and crashed in a while after 9:30 p.m.

Crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard have been proceeding to go looking the particles box Thursday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board had been notified.

Venice is set 58 miles (93 kilometers) south of St. Petersburg on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

A circle of relatives of 3 — a pair and their daughter — died in a an identical crash off Venice in December.

Leisenring known as it “unusual” to have two plane crashes happen in that quick time period however mentioned it was once too early to conclude whether or not or now not there was once a connection between them.