Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home stemming from dispute

People accumulate on a residential side road in Annapolis, Md., the place police say more than one other people have been shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Three other people have been killed and 3 wounded in a shooting Sunday night time at a space in Maryland’s capital town, police stated.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson advised newshounds at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there used to be no additional danger to the general public.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do,” Jackson said.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. He said that authorities hadn’t established a firm motive for the shooting.

“It wasn’t random,” Jackson stated, noting that the sufferers “died outside” the home.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

The police department issued a news release saying that one of the wounded was flown to a trauma center. The police statement said that a suspect was in custody. The chief later described the person as a “person of interest” and that no charges had been filed.

The leader stated that government have recovered a weapon.