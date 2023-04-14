Police: 3 arrested for fuel-theft with box truck







GARLAND, Texas — Police have arrested 3 suspects accused of stealing 1000’s of gallons of fuel from more than one towns throughout North Texas.

The Garland Police Department stated detectives were running on an intensive investigation the place they imagine over 18,000 gallons of gas was once stolen from the Ricky Rockets Fuel station situated at 1910 S. Jupiter Rd.

Police stated the robbery applied an advanced machine that incorporated a box truck with an inner garage machine. Then, on April 13, Garland detectives situated a car believed to be concerned within the robbery ring touring from Bowie to Franklin County. The suspected car stopped and was once within the means of stealing gas, when soldiers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Garland detectives interrupted their efforts, arresting 3 other folks.

Garland police known the arrested suspects as 30-year-old Julio Benitez-Hernandez, 42-year-old Joxan Santos-Legon, and 30-year-old Rafael Vazquez-Unzaga.

All 3 suspects have been transported to Bowie County Jail, going through fuel-related robbery fees in Garland, in addition to Bowie and Franklin County.

There was once now not any longer information to be had.





