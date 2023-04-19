Point scores 2, Lightning rout Maple Leafs in series opener

TORONTO (AP) — Brayden Point scored two times and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 on Tuesday night time in the hole sport of the crew’s first-round playoff series.

Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each and every had a objective and two assists, and Anthony Cirelli and Ross Colton completed with a objective and an help for Tampa Bay. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare additionally scored for the Lightning, who scored 4 objectives at the energy play. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in his a hundredth playoff get started.

- Advertisement -

Ryan O’Reilly, William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had 3 assists and Auston Matthews added a couple. Ilya Samsonov allowed six objectives on 29 pictures ahead of being changed through Joseph Woll at the beginning the 3rd length. The rookie netminder completed with 4 stops.

Toronto winger Michael Bunting used to be whistled for a fit penalty and sport misconduct for an unlawful take a look at to the pinnacle of Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak. The hit happened with 4:20 last in the second one length. Cernak, who didn’t have the puck, fell backward to the ice and went to the locker room.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Thursday night time in Toronto.