Podcaster, husband fatally shot by stalker who broke into Washington home: Police

The podcaster had filed a no-contact order in opposition to the stalker.

A podcaster and her husband have been shot and killed of their Redmond, Washington, house after a suspected stalker broke into the home at 1:45 a.m. Friday.

The stalking suspect, 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, was once additionally discovered useless in the home.

- Advertisement -

Redmond police replied to a file of a capturing and located 3 other people useless in the home after the mummy of the feminine sufferer had escaped the house and referred to as police from a neighbor’s area.

Upon arrival, officials discovered a person who lived in the home mendacity at the floor within the entrance backyard with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers tried to accomplish lifesaving measures, however he was once pronounced useless on the scene.

A lady and her husband have been killed after a stalker broke into their house in Redmond, Washington. - Advertisement - KOMO

Inside the house, officials discovered the our bodies of Khodakaramrezaei and the person’s spouse, who was once allegedly being stalked by the suspect.

The suspect had damaged into the home via a window, Redmond Police spokesperson Jill Green instructed Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO.

- Advertisement - A lady and her husband have been killed after a stalker broke into their house in Redmond, Washington. KOMO

A lady and her husband have been killed after a stalker broke into their house in Redmond, Washington. KOMO

The suspect additionally had an altercation with the mummy ahead of she was once in a position to flee.

“Khodakaramrezaei had reportedly listened to the female victim’s podcasts and began communicating with her. The victim and suspect became friends, but when things escalated, she filed a no-contact order against him,” Redmond Police stated in a press free up Friday.

Police have been conversant in the sufferer and place of abode as there was once an ongoing stalking investigation.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy,” Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe stated in a observation. “This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss.”