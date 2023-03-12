Podcaster and Her Husband Fatally Shot in Washington Home

A Washington-based podcaster and her husband are useless, and police say the suspect used to be one among her personal listeners who were stalking her for months.





Redmond Police stated in a up to date press free up that they answered to a choice of pictures fired at a house at roughly 1:45 a.m. on Friday, and found three dead at the scene.





Police recognized suspect Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 38, as some of the deceased. Though police didn’t free up the names of the sufferers, The Daily Beast reported them as 33-year-old podcaster Zohreh Sadeghi and her 35-year-old husband Mohammed Naseri.

Police stated once they entered the house, that they had discovered a person — whom The Daily Beast recognized as Naseri — mendacity at the flooring injured from a gunshot wound and carried out CPR on him. However, he succumbed to accidents and used to be pronounced useless on the scene. He were shot in the higher torso and were looking to break out the house, however had collapsed close to the entrance door, Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe informed the hole.





Police stated in a press convention they went additional into the house and found out the our bodies of Sadeghi and Khodakaramrezaei in the principle bed room, consistent with ABC News. Lowe informed journalists that Khodakaramrezaei had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.





Khodakaramrezaei had damaged into the couple’s house thru a window. Sadeghi’s mom had additionally been on the area, however had escaped and referred to as 911 at a neighbor’s house, in step with The Daily Beast.





Police stated in a press free up they had been aware of Sadeghi and the house as each were part of an ongoing stalking investigation.









Lowe informed The Daily Beast that Khodakaramrezaei contacted Sadeghi after listening in on a podcast she used to be featured in about “gaining employment in the tech industry.” Police stated in their free up that the 2 exchanged messages and was pals, however “things escalated.”





Sadeghi contacted police in December about “harassing behavior” via Khodakaramrezaei and informed them that he would many times touch her at the telephone and even referred to as her greater than 100 instances in a unmarried day, Lowe informed the newsletter. He stated this ultimately escalated to in-person stalking and that Khodakaramrezaei had visited her area as soon as prior to and even adopted her to a convention in Denver.









Sadeghi filed a no-contact order towards him and used to be granted a brief coverage order, to stop touch between them, in step with the hole.





Police stated on the press convention that that they had been looking for Khodakaramrezaei, who is assumed to were from Texas, however had been having a troublesome time pinpointing his location as a result of his paintings as a long-haul truck driving force saved him shifting from state to state, in step with ABC News.





“A restraining order is simply a piece of paper that allows officers to take enforcement action should a suspect violate the court order. But a piece of paper does not protect a person when someone is intent on causing them harm,” stated Lowe on the press convention, who additionally famous that this used to be “the absolute worst outcome.”