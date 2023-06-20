PM arrives in New York, kicks off key visit to US | Latest News India

Washington: Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Tuesday afternoon japanese time (overdue Tuesday night time IST) to toughen what he termed ties “based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom” between India and the United States (US), with each international locations status in combination to deal with “shared global challenges”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New York(PTI)

In a departure remark prior to leaving New Delhi, Modi, who’s in US on the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, stated the invitation mirrored the “vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies”.

Saying that India-US ties had been multifaceted, with deepening engagements throughout sectors, Modi stated, “USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services. We collaborate closely in science and technology, education, health, defence and security fields.” He added that the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) — which was once introduced this January — has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to “defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence and biotech sectors”. “Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific”, the PM stated.

In New York, Modi is scheduled to meet a make a choice crew of about two dozen folks from sectors as various as trade, arts, thinktank neighborhood, well being, science, and extra afterward Tuesday. He will meet the manager govt officer of Tesla, SpaceX and chairman of Twitter Elon Musk, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations on the United Nations headquarters on Wednesday morning japanese time. HT had first reported on the main points of the development on May 31, the place the UN General Assembly president, Csaba Korosi, diplomatic representatives from everlasting missions of nations to the UN, the New York mayor Eric Adams, and contributors of the diaspora are anticipated to sign up for the PM. The UN, with the overpowering toughen of member states, had declared June 21 as Yoga Day 9 years in the past. Modi stated, “I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India’s proposal in December 2014 to recognise an International Day of Yoga.”

He will then go away for Washington DC on Wednesday. During what officers on each side, and observers, are already billing as a ancient visit, the PM will likely be accorded a ceremonial welcome in the White House, attend a state dinner hosted via the Bidens and a lunch hosted via vice chairman Kamala Harris, deal with a joint assembly of the US Congress, and interact with trade leaders, Indian-American execs, and the diaspora.

Modi stated that his discussions with Biden and different senior US leaders will provide a chance to “consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF”; the remaining refers to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, an financial grouping that the US introduced remaining yr with 13 different international locations.

With the US Congress extending an extraordinary invite to PM to deal with a joint assembly between the House and Senate for a 2d time, Modi famous that the US Congress had all the time “provided strong bipartisan support to India-US ties”.

Modi will deal with trade executives and execs on the Kennedy Centre in Washington on June 23, which will likely be adopted via a neighborhood match the place he addresses the diaspora at Reagan Centre in the US capital. “Strong people-to-people linkages have been instrumental in developing the trust between our countries. I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indian-American community that represents the best of our societies.” Modi additionally stated he’ll meet some the main CEOs to talk about alternatives for raising “trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains”.

In an interview to HT this week, US nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan stated that visit will likely be outlined via “substantive outcomes” in the domain names of defence, high-tech cooperation, financial funding and people-to-people ties. HT has additionally reported at the US management pushing via approvals for the manufacture of GE F414 jet engines in India and different deliverables in the domain names of area, upper training, semiconductor production, mobility, and business.