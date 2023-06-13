Playground slides doused with pool acid, injuring 2 children

Authorities in Western Massachusetts say two children had been burned after sliding on playground apparatus doused with acid

LONGMEADOW, Mass. — Two children suffered what had been described as “burn-like injuries” after taking part in on slides that were doused with acid at a Massachusetts park, government mentioned.

Police and firefighters replied to Bliss Park in Longmeadow Sunday morning for a file of a suspicious substance at the playground apparatus, the hearth division posted on social media. At about the similar time, firefighters and emergency scientific technicians went to a close-by house for a file of 2 children with burns who had simply left the park.

“I let the kids go play. I didn’t notice that there was liquid to collect at the bottom of the slide. I just assumed it was rainwater,” their mother, Ashley Thielen, told Western Mass News in Springfield. “I didn’t really think much of it, and then, my baby, who is one, just started crying. That was when I knew this liquid that they were around wasn’t water.”

The acid left most commonly superficial blisters and swelling on her children’s pores and skin, Thielen mentioned, however it might were a lot worse.

“The bottom of the slide, where it was, there was a good amount of it collected there,” she said. “I was surprised he didn’t start splashing in it.”

Authorities determined that someone broke into a storage room where chemicals are kept at the park’s swimming pool and stole some muriatic acid. The acid, which can be used for cleaning or for maintaining a pool’s pH balance, was then poured on three slides, authorities said.

Evidence was gathered and sent to the state crime lab for forensic analysis.

No one has been charged, but authorities said the suspect or suspects may have also been injured.

“We suspect that the perpetrators may have suffered acid burns to their hands or arms and their clothing may have indications of being degraded from contact with the acid,” mentioned the commentary issued through the hearth division in Longmeadow, a town adjoining to Springfield in western Massachusetts.

“If you recognize of any individual with new burns to their fingers or hands or could have had burned clothes, please additionally notify Longmeadow police.” they mentioned.

The playground has been wiped clean of hazardous fabrics however stays fenced off.