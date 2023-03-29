Player ratings as McTominay double earns Scots shock win

Scotland claimed their first win towards Spain in 39 years with a well-known 2-0 victory at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.
A brace from Scott McTominay helped Steve Clarke’s males pass best in their Euro 2024 qualifying team, securing two wins from their opening two video games.
Spain didn’t glance cohesive in Luis de l. a. Fuente’s 2d sport in fee and feature actual paintings to do if they are to succeed in the finals in Germany subsequent summer season, let on my own compete for the championship.
With seven mins at the clock, Scotland took a shock lead with the sport’s first likelihood. Pedro Porro slipped whilst in ownership and gave away the ball to Andy Robetson, who pulled it again for McTominay to fireplace house.
The hosts went with reference to including a 2d quickly after. John McGinn controlled to swivel and set Ryan Christie racing away via midfield, poking a shot simply vast of the close to post.
Spain just about equalised when a Jose Gaya pass used to be headed goalwards by means of Joselu, but it surely used to be immediately down the throat of Angus Gunn and Scotland survived.
Joselu once more rose best to succeed in a teasing pass and this time he used to be most effective denied by means of the crossbar, whilst Rodri headed simply excessive from a nook as Spain’s aerial bombardment endured.
Gunn used to be compelled right into a save when Porro let fly from 25 yards, pushing his swerving effort excessive, and Yeremy Pino’s half-volley sailed prime into the stands from the ensuing nook.
La Roja have been livid that they were not awarded a penalty when Joselu went down underneath a problem from Grant Hanley – a call which used to be reaffirmed following a VAR test.
With the overall alternative of the primary 1/2 Lyndon Dykes must have doubled the Scots’ lead. Andy Robertson hoofed the ball upfield for the QPR striker to chase at the counter, however having raced clear of the Spanish defence used to be not able to stay his eventual strike down.
Just after the spoil, Scotland added a 2d. Kieran Tierney skipped clear of Dani Carvajal and Spain have been not able to maintain his pass, permitting McTominay to lash within the unfastened ball.
A free-kick from McGinn smashed towards the crossbar as Scotland seemed to position the sport out of sight.
Substitutes Nico Williams and Iago Aspas blended with Spain having a look to mount a comeback – the Athletic Club winger pulled the ball again for the Celta Vigo ahead, directing it narrowly excessive.
Spain did not carve out an opportunity within the sport’s final levels as Scotland held directly to take 3 massive issues.
GK: Angus Gunn – 7/10 – Made some key saves at a very powerful instances for Scotland.
CB: Ryan Porteous – 7/10 – Shut down Spain’s left aspect regardless of who used to be there.
CB: Grant Hanley – 7/10 – After Joselu made an early influence, Hanley did smartly to ease him out of the sport.
CB: Kieran Tierney – 8/10 – Outstanding in that centre-back/full-back hybrid function. Won’t get the help for the second one purpose however he surely must obtain credit for his duty within the transfer.
RM: Aaron Hickey – 7/10 – Worked smartly with Porteous in clamping Spain’s left flank down.
CM: Scott McTominay – 9/10 – The guy of the instant. Thundered his approach into the opposition field and made them pay.
CM: Callum McGregor – 7/10 – Held his personal in what may have been a tough midfield combat.
CM: John McGinn – 8/10 – Like McTominay used to be ready to make use of his physicality to fluster and crush Spain.
LM: Andy Robertson – 8/10 – A pace-setter in each and every sense of the phrase. Won the combat of the darkish arts with Porro.
AM: Ryan Christie – 6/10 – More of a contributor off the ball along with his urgent and motion than on it.
CF: Lyndon Dykes – 5/10 – A sloppy passer and overlooked a perfect likelihood on the finish of the primary 1/2.
Substitutes
Kenny McLean (75′ for Christie) – N/A
Liam Cooper (75′ for Tierney) – N/A
Nathan Patterson (82′ for Hickey) – N/A
Lewis Ferguson (83′ for McGinn) – N/A
Lawrence Shankland (90′ for Dykes) – N/A
Manager
Steve Clarke – 9/10 – Such a consequence required some monster performances and Clarke were given simply that out of his males. Another remarkable show from Scotland.
GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga – 4/10 – Didn’t precisely radiate self belief and his kicking used to be just a little wayward.
RB: Pedro Porro – 4/10 – At fault for the opener. Tried his easiest to get a foothold within the sport after however used to be withdrawn on the spoil.
CB: David Garcia – 5/10 – Made a couple of key interceptions however to little avail.
CB: Inigo Martinez – 5/10 – Similarly wonderful for essentially the most phase however this wasn’t sufficient to avoid wasting Spain.
LB: Jose Gaya – 5/10 – Provided little or no down the left wing. The left-back spot must be Alejandro Balde’s to lose.
CM: Mikel Merino – 4/10 – Technically proficient in fact, however sunk within the midfield combat towards Scotland’s powerhouses.
CM: Rodri – 5/10 – As calm as same old however used to be not able to carry the ones round him.
RM: Yeremy Pino – 4/10 – Played at the fringes of the sport whether or not coming in from the best or the left.
AM: Dani Ceballos – 4/10 – Started brightly along with his same old enthusiasm however this used to be briefly nullified by means of Scotland’s personal dogged urgent.
LM: Mikel Oyarzabal – 4/10 – Found it onerous to damage Scotland down and used to be hooked on the period.
CF: Joselu – 5/10 – A risk within the first 1/2 however did not get his personal approach when the going were given difficult.
Substitutes
Dani Carvajal (46′ for Porro) – 4/10 – Roasted by means of Tierney for Scotland’s 2d, so no longer in reality an improve at the haphazard Porro.
Nico Williams (46′ for Oyarzabal) – 6/10 – Spain’s most deadly participant by means of a ways after approaching, showcasing his tempo and electrical energy in ownership. Needed extra lend a hand to damage down a cussed defence.
Iago Aspas (57′ for Merino) – 5/10
Borja Iglesias (67′ for Joselu) – 5/10
Gavi (79′ for Ceballos) – N/A
Manager
Luis de l. a. Fuente – 2/10 – Spain have been necessarily installed a spin dryer by means of a pumped up Scotland aspect. The new supervisor’s group variety reeked of vanity after making 9 adjustments.