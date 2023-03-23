Player ratings as Janssen penalty decides even UWCL clash

Wolfsburg had VAR to thank for his or her quarter-final first leg victory over Paris Saint-Germain within the Women’s Champions League on Thursday night time.
Dominique Janssen scored the one function of the sport from the penalty spot halfway via the second one part for a handball from PSG defender Elisa de Almeida that wasn’t observed via the officers in actual time.
Upon evaluation, English referee Rebecce Welch pointed to the spot and confirmed De Almeida a yellow card. Having already been avoidably cautioned for dissent within the first part, that imply purple for her.
Janssen lightly transformed the penalty, rolling the ball into the ground nook as eight-time Champions League successful goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi dived the other approach.
PSG had previous idea they’d a penalty of their very own when the spectacular Sakina Karchaoui went down below drive from Wolfsburg defender Marina Hegering. It was once first of all given as a bad, but if Welch consulted the pitchside track she modified her thoughts.
Shots not off course had been few and a long way between, with Janssen’s penalty considered one of best 3 between each side. Ramona Bachmann had PSG’s absolute best likelihood, forcing a save from Merle Frohms.
The 2nd leg will happen at Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen Arena subsequent Thursday, the place the Germans could have house benefit on best in their combination lead.
GK: Bouhaddi (5); RB: Lawrence (7), CB: De Almeida (4), CB: Geyoro (6), LB: Karchaoui (8); CM: Hamraoui (6), CM: Jean-Francois (6), RM: Baltimore (6); AM: Bachmann (6), LM: Groenen (5); ST: Diani (6)
Subs: Fazer (6), Vangsgaard (6)
GK: Frohms (7); RB: Hendrich (7), CB: Hegering (7), CB: Janssen (7), LB: Rauch (7); CM: Oberdorf (6), CM: Lattwein (7); RM: Huth (6), AM: Roord (6), LM: Popp (7); ST: Pajor (5)
Subs: Brand (6), Jonsdottir (6), Bremer (N/A)