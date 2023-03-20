player ratings as Barca take 12 point lead in La Liga

Barcelona prolonged their lead atop of the La Liga desk to 12 issues with simply 12 video games final due to a well-known El Clasico win.
An personal purpose from Ronald Araujo would open the scoring for Real Madrid, however objectives from Sergi Roberto and change Franck Kessie would earn the win for Barca at Camp Nou.
The pace of the sport was once set early on through two long-range efforts from celebrity quantity nines Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema – either one of which pressured the opposition goalkeepers into sensible saves.
In the 5th minute, Barca created the primary excellent likelihood of the sport. A phenomenal ball to the again post from Frenkie de Jong discovered Raphinha, who noticed his next headed effort brilliantly stored through Thibaut Courtois.
Just a couple of mins later Barcelona have been made to rue that overlooked likelihood when Real Madrid took the lead. And the purpose would come in essentially the most not going of cases, with a quite tame chipped go from Vinicius Junior flicking off the top of Ronald Araujo and into the again of his personal internet.
Barca would press ahead with actual intent thereafter and would come just about drawing degree in the twenty third minute. The likelihood would fall to ex-Chelsea guy Andreas Christensen, who leaped absolute best on the close to post to latch onto a Raphinha go, however was once simply not able to stay his ensuing header on course.
The Brazilian pressured Courtois into some other excellent save at the 1/2 hour mark, bursting in-field and unleashing an impressive strike on purpose – one that was once neatly tipped over through the Real Madrid primary.
In the overall minute of the primary 1/2, the house aspect would in any case get their purpose thru Sergi Roberto. The midfielder reacted neatly to keep an eye on a deflected Raphinha shot within the field sooner than curling the ball into the highest proper nook of the web.
The get started of the second one 1/2 was once fiercely contested, with either side pushing ahead in seek of the lead. Robert Lewandowski would come just about making it 2-1 for Barca across the hour mark, when he grew to become and fired a really perfect strike from 25-yards out – a strike which flew simply large by means of a deflection.
A couple of mins later some extraordinarily sloppy play from Sergio Busquets at the fringe of his personal field would present Rodrygo a really perfect taking pictures alternative at the fringe of the field. The change perceived to panic rather when the ball got here to him then again, dashing his method and, as a end result, ballooned his strike over the crossbar.
The highest likelihood of the second one 1/2 1/2 would fall to the only player Barca would wish it to fall for: Lewandowski. The Polish striker was once discovered utterly unmarked on the again post through Busquets, however his acrobatic effort on purpose was once, amazingly, now not rather well accomplished and, as an alternative of nestling in the web, nestled in row Z.
Barca would power Courtois into some other nice save in the overall quarter-hour. The Belgian world were given down neatly to his left to forestall a half-volleyed effort from Raphinha (once more) to stay it at 1-1.
In the overall 10 mins Real Madrid driven exhausting for the most important successful purpose, and so they concept that they had it when Marco Asensio tapped house from six-yards out. After a long VAR evaluate then again, the purpose was once dominated out for offside.
In the overall minute of the sport, Barcelona did ranking the successful purpose. It would come courtesy of change Franck Kessie who stole in on the again post to latch onto a really perfect low go from Alejandro Balde to win El Calsico for his aspect.
GK – Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 6/10 – Made a couple of respectable saves.
RB – Ronald Araujo – 5/10 – Scored an overly early personal purpose and contested a fierce fight with Vinicius at the flank.
CB – Jules Kounde – 6/10 – Dealt with Benzema neatly.
CB – Andreas Christensen – 6/10 – Was a relentless danger from set items.
LB – Alejandro Balde – 7/10 – His sensible go resulted in the successful purpose.
CM – Sergi Roberto – 7/10 – Scored a phenomenal purpose to attract Barca degree sooner than half-time.
CM – Sergio Busquets – 4/10 – Sloppier than same old at the ball from time to time.
CM – Frenkie de Jong – 7/10 – Worked his socks off and used the ball neatly all over.
RW – Raphinha – 8/10 – Barca’s highest player. Caused Los Blancos a complete host of issues.
ST – Robert Lewandowski – 7/10 – Missed a couple of respectable possibilities at the night time however his hold-up play was once outstanding.
LW – Gavi – 6/10 – Ran himself into the bottom.
SUB – Franck Kessie – 7/10 – Great end with win the sport for Barca.
SUB – Ansu Fati – N/A.
SUB – Ferran Torres – N/A.
GK – Thibaut Courtois – 8/10 – Made numerous sensible saves.
RB – Dani Carvajal – 4/10 – Struggled to get ahead. You can see why he is been criticised not too long ago.
(*12*)CB – Eder Militao – 5/10 – Not a nasty trip.
CB – Antonio Rudiger – 6/10 – Had his fingers complete with Lewandowski. He did moderately neatly.
LB – Nacho Fernandez – 3/10 – Poor. First guy to be subbed off.
CM – Luka Modric – 4/10 – Not moderately at his highest and struggled to handle De Jong’s power.
CM – Eduardo Camavinga – 4/10 – He’s a lot, significantly better as a left-back. Carlo, play him at left-back.
CM – Toni Kroos – 4/10 – A quiet trip for the German legend.
RW – Federico Valverde – 2/10 – A not anything efficiency.
ST – Karim Benzema – 5/10 – Held the ball up neatly from time to time however simply did not get the carrier on Sunday night.
LW – Vinicius Junior – 6/10 – His go resulted in the hole purpose. At the guts of the whole lot excellent Real Madrid did.
SUB – Ferland Mendy – N/A.
SUB – Rodrygo – 5/10 – Missed an excellent chance when offered.
SUB – Aurelien Tchouameni – N/A.
SUB – Marco Asensio – 5/10 – Scored an offside purpose.
SUB – Dani Ceballos – N/A.