Play performed by seniors for seniors on the dangers of scammers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a brand new play making the rounds in Pinellas County, by seniors for seniors. The thought is to coach audiences on the best way to keep away from being scammed.

It’s referred to as “Phony Baloney,” and it is being introduced by the non-profit group SAGES Theater, Inc.

It depicts real-life occurrences the place scammers have been looking to idiot seniors into giving them their cash.

“What I discovered after interviewing a local police officer for two hours is that people are devastated by scams,” SAGES president Linda Goldman said. “It would make you cry if you heard what I heard from him.”

The show, written by Goldman, depicts five real-life scams to teach audience members what to be on the lookout for so they can avoid being the next victim.

“By putting those stories on stage, you make it real for people and then they have an emotional reaction,” mentioned SAGES Executive Director Christine Hamacker. “When they have an emotional reaction to the information they are receiving, they are going to remember it.”

Many of the actors have noticed their very own buddies and family stuck up in calls, texts and emails that have been the rest however professional.

“Thinking about my grandmother and just everybody out there, to be able to spread this message and to show what a concern it is and then to raise awareness,” mentioned Skyla Luckey.

Every target market member will obtain a goodie bag complete of helpful guidelines, lend a hand traces and a laugh pieces to remind them about the classes discovered all the way through this display.

“If we help just one or two people avoid being scammed and losing a lot more than dignity, money—we’ve done our job and we are very proud of it,” mentioned actor Rosalyn Savel.

“Phoney Baloney” is being performed for the public on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. at Conmy Center (750 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin) and Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at Catherine Hickman Theater (5501 twenty seventh Avenue South, Gulfport).

Admission is unfastened. For extra information, name 727-536-7076.