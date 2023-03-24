Plano police searching for 15-year-old







PLANO, Texas — The Plano Police Department is calling for the general public’s lend a hand in finding a lacking/endangered 15-year-old boy Friday.

The division says Devion Lee Canty was once remaining noticed close to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. But the time and date wasn’t printed within the division’s social media post.

Canty is described as a Black male, roughly 5 toes, 11 inches tall and weighs round 180 kilos. He has quick, black hair and was once remaining noticed dressed in a gray Champion crewneck sweatshirt, multi-colored pajama pants (blue, black, and white), and black Nike Air Max footwear.

Plano PD asks should you see him, name 911 straight away and reference Plano incident quantity 23-056489.

WFAA has reached out to Plano PD to explain why Canty is regarded as endangered. There was once no additional information straight away to be had.

URGENT!! Missing Endangered Juvenile!







