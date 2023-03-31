Plano ISD To Unify Mascots And Colors

On March 30, 2023, Plano ISD introduced the verdict to go through a vertical alignment between feeder prime faculties and senior prime faculties. The district believes the exchange will reinforce concord, scholar engagement and cohesion.

Currently, Plano ISD 9-10 campuses have their very own identities. Aligning those faculties will encompass unifying manufacturers, mascots and colours of 9-10 campuses with their respective 11-12 senior prime faculties.

“Plano ISD’s unique configuration, as compared to a comprehensive 9-12 high school model, can cause scheduling challenges with other districts when competing,” a observation from Plano ISD learn. “Recruitment of coaching staff is another challenge of this structure as compared to other districts.”

Plano ISD Athletics Department additionally started taking steps to guage the athletics program and establish must reinforce scholar engagement and participation. Some of the problems recognized incorporated addressing small groups on the Tenth-grade degree and lengthening participant construction.

“Our students are chasing that dream of being a Wildcat, Panther or Wolf,” stated Plano ISD Director of Athletics Jeff Smith. “Everyone is going to be on the same team, and that will create a lot of enthusiasm and excitement as we’re all one team working in the same direction together.”

A group survey was once opened to stakeholders final January, through which 2,576 out of three,669 respondents supported alignment. Seventy-six % of respondents believed that alignment will building up college spirit and cohesion inside 9th thru Twelfth-grade scholar teams.

“We believe this change will also enhance student engagement and increase participation while recognizing that some of our high school student-athletes are already competing at the senior high level,” stated Plano ISD Superintendent Dr. Theresa Williams. “We want everyone to feel a strong sense of belonging and great school pride.”

Alignment adjustments will happen in stages over the following 3 years throughout the present budgets. Uniforms will likely be aligned beginning within the 2023-24 college yr, and facility adjustments will likely be made in stages right through that point.

