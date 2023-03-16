Plano ISD student Sienna Vaughn fentanyl death: What we know

The district superintendent despatched a letter to households encouraging oldsters to speak to their kids concerning the risks of fentanyl and different medication.

PLANO, Texas — A Plano student died from fentanyl poisoning ultimate month, consistent with a letter to households from Plano Independent School District officers this week.

District superintendent Theresa Williams despatched a letter to households Wednesday night time, permitting them to know concerning the student's dying and supply extra consciousness about the problem of fentanyl.

“We recently experienced the tragic loss of one of our beloved Plano ISD students to a deadly fentanyl poisoning,” Williams mentioned within the letter. “I cannot express the sadness and grief that we are all feeling.”

A Plano circle of relatives not too long ago introduced a Memorial and Advocacy Fund in honor in their 16-year-old daughter, Sienna Vaughn. According to the family’s GoFundMe page, the Plano High School junior died from fentanyl poisoning on Feb. 19.

The Plano ISD liberate didn't title Vaughn within the letter, regardless that Vaughn's circle of relatives has been vocal about what came about to their daughter.

Vaughn’s circle of relatives, according to their website, mentioned she took what she idea used to be a prescription Percocet from a pal, considering she may loosen up in her bed room. That tablet used to be laced with a perilous quantity of fentanyl. Her circle of relatives discovered her useless about an hour after she took the tablet.

The Vaughn circle of relatives mentioned Sienna used to be “a wonderful young woman” and had a big have an effect on on others as a student, a cheerleader, and a Girl Scout. She additionally liked tune, being along with her buddies, and taking part in with the circle of relatives cats.

"Her life was tragically taken much too soon and she is greatly missed," the circle of relatives wrote on a MoveFundMe web page. "Sienna's loss will hurt forever, and she will be missed by so many."

In addition to news concerning the student’s dying, Plano ISD indexed tasks to lend a hand oldsters communicate to their youngsters about fentanyl and different unhealthy medication. The letter integrated hyperlinks to 2 oldsters workshops and a panel dialogue which can be scheduled to occur inside the subsequent week.

Plano ISD equipped assets for facts about fentanyl and signs of an overdose. They additionally shared recommendation on how oldsters can warn youngsters about medication and display them how you can say “No” if they are ever being stressed via others.

In case of an overdose, the district recommends that folks have get admission to to Naloxone, which will temporarily opposite opioid results. They additionally suggest oldsters within the district reach out to school counselors if any individual within the circle of relatives wishes lend a hand.