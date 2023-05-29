Monday, May 29, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Plane carrying 2 people crashes onto Volusia County golf course

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Plane carrying 2 people crashes onto Volusia County golf course



article

Credit: City of Port Orange

- Advertisement -

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla.A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed onto a Volusia County golf course Thursday afternoon, FAA officials said. 

The plane reportedly crashed on the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of Spruce County Airport in Port Orange. 

- Advertisement -

A Volusia County Sheriff spokesperson said one person was transported for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 


- Advertisement -

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). 

No other details have been released. 

Previous article
Ken Paxton: What comes next after Texas House votes to impeach?
Next article
‘Succession’ Series Finale Recap: The Dotted Line

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks