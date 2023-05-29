Plane carrying 2 people crashes onto Volusia County golf course



article

- Advertisement -

A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed onto a Volusia County golf course Thursday afternoon, FAA officials said.

The plane reportedly crashed on the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of Spruce County Airport in Port Orange.

- Advertisement -

A Volusia County Sheriff spokesperson said one person was transported for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.





- Advertisement -

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

No other details have been released.