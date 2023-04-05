Plan Seeks Insurer ‘Accountability’ | Headlines

TALLAHASSEE — Drawing pushback from insurance coverage and industry teams, a Florida Senate committee Wednesday subsidized an offer that the sponsor mentioned would build up “transparency and accountability” for insurance coverage corporations.
The invoice (SPB 7052) emerged as many Floridians proceed looking to get well from ultimate yr’s one-two punch of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole and after lawmakers handed a chain of felony protections for insurance coverage corporations.
The measure would make wide-ranging adjustments, together with expanding fines that regulators can slap on insurers, expanding information-reporting necessities and requiring that price filings mirror adjustments in rules aimed toward serving to insurers.
“The idea is not only are we going to hit those bad actors a little harder, but we’re going to make sure everybody knows who they are,” invoice sponsor Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, mentioned sooner than the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee subsidized the measure.
But insurance-industry teams and the Florida Chamber of Commerce objected to portions of the invoice, which comes after lawmakers in contemporary months handed main adjustments to check out to shore up the afflicted property-insurance {industry} and defend insurers and different companies from pricey proceedings.
“We do agree that bad actors should be held accountable, and I think that’s the overarching goal of the bill,” Florida Chamber lobbyist Carolyn Johnson instructed the committee. “Unfortunately, the bill as currently drafted brushes a much-broader stroke. And we have started hearing from all kinds of insurance companies that are our members that are concerned with how this bill will impact them.”
Hutson and Senate Banking and Insurance Chairman Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, indicated they be expecting the invoice to be modified because it strikes ahead within the Senate. Also, a identical invoice has no longer been filed within the House halfway throughout the 60-day legislative consultation.
The proposal comes all over a tumultuous time within the insurance coverage marketplace, in particular after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole hit the state ultimate yr. Those hurricanes exacerbated issues that had already ended in estate insurers shedding consumers and elevating charges — and, in some instances, going bancrupt.
While insurers have blamed many in their monetary issues on heavy litigation, plaintiffs’ legal professionals have lengthy argued that insurers don’t correctly care for claims and face a loss of regulatory oversight. Those arguments received further gasoline ultimate month, when The Washington Post reported that insurance coverage corporations had modified adjusters’ injury estimates to decrease quantities paid to house owners after Hurricane Ian.
Stephen Cain, a Miami attorney who’s president-elect of the Florida Justice Association, a plaintiffs’ legal professionals crew, instructed the Senate panel Wednesday it’s “nice to see insurance companies being put under a microscope.”
“What has finally become clear to the Legislature, what has been clear to us for years, is that (the) homeowner insurance crisis isn’t a market failure,” Cain mentioned. “It is a regulatory failure.”
Examples of proposed adjustments within the 46-page invoice come with:
— Increasing a chain of attainable fines for violations of insurance coverage rules. For instance, lately, insurers can face fines of $5,000 consistent with “non-willful” violation, with a prohibit of $20,000 for all similar violations. Under the invoice, the ones quantities would pass to $12,500 consistent with violation and a $50,000 combination quantity in non-emergency eventualities. They would pass to $25,000 consistent with violation and a $100,000 combination quantity after they contain losses or claims stemming from emergencies comparable to hurricanes. Fines can be upper for “willful” violations.
— Requiring the Office of Insurance Regulation to factor a quarterly record about movements taken in opposition to insurers, together with figuring out the insurers and offering information about violations and consequences.
— Requiring that property-insurance and auto-insurance price filings take into accout the anticipated results of rules handed all over the previous two years that had been designed to assist scale back prices. The Office of Insurance Regulation additionally must take the ones problems into consideration in reviewing the velocity filings.
— Increasing documentation and scrutiny of bills that insurers make to affiliated corporations for services and products. The invoice would set standards for regulators to judge such bills to resolve if they’re “fair and reasonable.”
— Making transparent that adjustments handed all over a December particular consultation don’t observe to insurance coverage insurance policies in impact sooner than the regulation used to be licensed. At least partially, that will save you insurers from looking to observe lawsuit limits handed in December to disputes about previous claims.
In a remark after Wednesday’s assembly, Hutson mentioned the invoice “seeks to provide the proper balance between insurers and policyholders.”
“It makes certain that insurers will be held accountable if they do not meet the obligations of their contracts,” Hutson mentioned. “Additionally, the bill will make sure savings generated from all the reform bills we have passed will begin to be passed on to Florida policyholders.”
But Gary Guzzo, a lobbyist for the Florida Insurance Council, raised a chain of considerations, together with that the invoice may “negatively affect capital investment at a critical time in the marketplace.”
“We fully understand the call for insurer accountability. Your constituents and our policyholders deserve nothing less,” Guzzo instructed senators. “But we urge you to be wary of passing laws that have unintended consequences that run counter to essential reforms this body (the Senate) has fought hard for before they can express themselves in the marketplace.”