Pirate-Themed Home For Sale In Plano, Texas





Why communicate like a pirate when you’ll are living like one? A recently-listed house in Plano, Texas can flip that dream right into a fact. Currently indexed for $650,000, 2500 E Parker Rd. is a sight to behold. The complete belongings is themed after a “popular Disney movie,” and lines pirate decor from flooring to ceiling to pool.

Built in 1940, the place of abode was once no longer at all times nautical. Listing agent Ryan Ward instructed Local Profile he noticed the house years in the past and has since became it right into a real-life pirate send aground.

Nestled within the center of Plano, the original belongings spans 0.7 acres, making sure plentiful privateness with an encompassing tall fence. Boasting a beneficiant residing area of over 3100 sq. toes, the house gives 3 spacious bedrooms, two sumptuous complete baths and an expansive media and recreation room, easiest for all pirate-inspired leisure. The master suite options a big walk-in closet and toilet.

- Advertisement -

But what is a pirate with out water? The house features a two-person electrical sauna and a large bathe with 4 other settings. Along with a two-car storage, the valuables gives a separate carport that gives further parking for citizens or visitors. The yard additionally includes a lined patio that overlooks the pool. And sure, the below-ground pool includes a plank and a boat-shaped raised platform.

Ward instructed Local Profile that he has already proven the valuables 5 occasions and expects it to be bought briefly, particularly with the aggressive ticket. He highlighted that even with out the pirate decor, it could nonetheless be an ideal area for entertaining.

“My first thought when I saw it was, ‘Wow this is bold,'” Ward instructed Local Profile. “It’s priced accordingly for someone who wants to put some work in on it.”

- Advertisement -

If this feels like the house for you, smartly, right here you arrrrrrrrrrrrre. All footage equipped through: Ryan Ward.