Pinellas County Teachers Association urges district to support pay raises

In Seminole, Florida, the Pinellas County Teachers Association and the Pinellas Educational Support Professionals Association (PESPA) are advocating for pay raises for academics. Representing round 10,000 workers inside of Pinellas County Schools, the 2 unions held a press convention on Tuesday. They plan to go back to the bargaining desk with the college district as early as June, however no date has been set but.

According to the unions, the present beginning wage for academics is slightly below $50,000. Lindsey Blankenbaker, Executive Director of PCTA, said: “We are asking that the school board devote every possible resource to valuing and accomplishing a true living wage for all of its employees.” Rachel Cox, a trainer in Pinellas County, added that her colleagues with youngsters incessantly battle to support their households. “Most of my colleagues who do have children, it’s not uncommon for them to work two jobs,” she mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The PCTA and PESPA counseled the Pinellas School Board’s fresh determination to approve a pay carry for bus drivers. Starting wage for bus drivers will building up from $16.25/hour to $19.79/hour, whilst lead drivers will obtain an building up from $19.79/hour to $21.75/hour. These raises constitute both a ten% or 20% wage building up. Current workers will stay at their present degree at the wage agenda, taking years of enjoy under consideration.

Nancy Velardi, PCTA President, emphasised the significance of offering support for superb educators inside the district. “We need to make sure we are holding on to all of our excellent educators in these buildings and the way to do that is to show the generosity to them that you showed to the bus drivers and take care of your people,” she mentioned.

The Pinellas County School District issued a remark expressing their dedication to expanding salaries: “Pinellas County Schools values all our employees and looks forward to increasing salaries the best we can through the budgetary and bargaining processes.”