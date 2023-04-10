Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputy has been arrested for a domestic-related housebreaking with battery.

According to PCSO, Corporal Deerman, was concerned with a dispute together with his ex-wife at her place of dwelling, the place the sufferer had instructed Deerman now not to go into the premises.

Despite this, Deerman shoved his foot within the door and grabbed the sufferer’s arm, hanging it at the back of her again. He then driven the sufferer right into a wall and entered the place of dwelling.

As a results of the altercation, the sufferer sustained redness and bruising to her arm.

Deerman was taken into custody and charged with one depend of housebreaking with battery. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has said that the investigation is ongoing.

