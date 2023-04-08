Pinellas County leaders discuss plans to improve dangerous intersection

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Jayson Velez works close to one of the crucial dangerous intersections in Pinellas County.

“Unfortunately, now we have observed shoppers of ours that experience misplaced their lives in that intersection,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Outspokin Bicycles is just east of Belcher Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

It’s an intersection that has an average of a hundred crashes a year.

“That road, Gulf to Bay, is a through way for everyone to get from Tampa to the beach,” mentioned Velez.

- Advertisement -

We’ve reported for years on Pinellas County leaders’ paintings to improve the intersection.

The newest plan is to take a look at last the left flip lanes, forcing drivers to pass immediately and make u-turns additional forward.

Officials mentioned — for now– they’re going to best shut the left flip lanes all the way through off-peak hours.

- Advertisement -

“This is a brand new idea that’s available in the market. We see it nearly each learn about that’s achieved the place you’ve got primary site visitors that is without doubt one of the choices,” said Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton.

While the concept is new in Florida, it’s been popular in other states reducing crashes by as much as 50%, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Still, there is a concern that the median U-turn option will cause a lot of confusion for drivers.

“It could be something that could work in the future once people figure it out,” mentioned Velez.

Rozsa Marbito rides her motorcycle during the intersection and mentioned she hasn’t had any problems.

“I’m roughly a affected person individual. It doesn’t trouble me. But it bothers me when folks get very impatient and so they reason issues,” she mentioned.

County transportation leaders mentioned this median U-turn choice would value $1 million not up to different concepts which were mentioned, like widening the street, including an overpass, or pedestrian walkway.