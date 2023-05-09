Pinellas County blows through backlogged sidewalk repairs after setting goal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Broken sidewalks can pose a threat and create mobility issues for other folks with disabilities. While it won’t all the time be best of thoughts, the rush to mend damaged sidewalks is one thing that ABC Action News has reported on for years as a part of Driving Tampa Bay Forward.

Pinellas County leaders have made up our minds to do so to handle the backlog of sidewalk restore requests. In simply 24 months, they have been ready to finish 587 sidewalk repairs, which is an excellent feat. “We did it in 22 months, two months ahead of schedule, and we ended up closing out a total of 1,200 service requests,” stated David Deranzio, the segment supervisor for roadway and bridge for Pinellas County.

Deranzio defined that there are a number of strategies used to mend sidewalks. “Our guideline is if it’s below a half an inch, typically we can grind it, and we can grind a little more than that,” he stated. “Sometimes, it depends on what the repair is too, because if it’s a tree root, we know we’re going to be back in three months because it’s going to continue to move. So, we take it out, trim the tree root, and put it back in.”

Sidewalks are an very important a part of the transportation community as they attach other spaces in combination akin to faculties, eating places, bus stops, hospitals, and shops. More other folks have turn into well being mindful and are the usage of sidewalks much more for workout after COVID. Deranzio emphasised that sidewalks will also be broken for more than a few causes, akin to tree roots, warmth growth, or even householders using throughout them for transforming or trimming functions.

Pinellas County has taken it upon itself to mend public sidewalks inside of its jurisdiction, despite the fact that the post-COVID surroundings has been difficult. “It was difficult for us to scale up for the two additional crews that we got. It was challenging to find people for those positions, and it’s still difficult,” Deranzio stated. “But, it’s also hard from a contractor side to hire subs and get people in. That’s why we’re so pleased to be able to do this against these economic conditions and we still managed to get it all done.”

If you understand a broken or damaged sidewalk, you’ll document it through the County’s SeeClickFix app or via calling 727-464-8900. A county consultant will check up on the world and installed a provider request for the restore.