Pickleball Kingdom Coming To North Texas

Stay out of the Texas heat and play indoors. Pickleball Kingdom, an Arizona-based indoor pickleball brand, announced that it closed a five-unit franchise deal that will establish new locations in the North Texas area.

The pickleball brand is partnering with newly-announced franchisee and Dallas businessman Dan Jenkins to bring the “Kingdom experience” to the residents and visitors of the North Texas metropolitan, according to a release.

- Advertisement -

“I am honored to join forces with Pickleball Kingdom and bring their unrivaled indoor pickleball experience to my home city,” Jenkins said in an official statement.

Pickleball Kingdom opened the doors of its first location in Chandler, Arizona, back in May 2022, and since has expanded.

“I’m excited to provide top-notch facilities for players of all skill levels, including beginners. With Pickleball Kingdom’s proven track record and commitment to excellence, I am confident that our Dallas clubs’ members and visitors will agree with Pickleball Kingdom’s value statement of, ‘Life is better with Pickleball.’”

- Advertisement -

The Chandler facility contains 15 pickleball courts for players of all skill levels and offers lessons from expert players, multiple tournaments and leagues, membership plans, as well as a snack bar and pro shop.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dan Jenkins as a valued partner in our journey to revolutionize the pickleball experience,” said Ace Rodrigues, founder of Pickleball Kingdom, in a statement. “His passion for the sport and his love and commitment to his community align perfectly with our brand values.”

“With this new partnership, we are confident that Pickleball Kingdom will flourish and become the go-to destination for people in Dallas who want to have fun and be healthy.”

- Advertisement -

No opening dates or locations were announced in the initial release.

For more information, head over to the Pickleball Kingdom website.

Related