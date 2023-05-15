Pickleball Kingdom coming to Dallas, reports say







Arizona-based indoor pickleball logo, Pickleball Kingdom, has secured a five-unit franchise deal and is specializing in enlargement into Dallas with its new spouse, franchisee and native businessman Dan Jenkins, as introduced in a news liberate. Jenkins said that he’s thrilled to sign up for forces with Pickleball Kingdom to supply outstanding indoor pickleball studies to his house town. Pickleball Kingdom not too long ago opened its first location in Chandler, Arizona, in 2022, which includes a beneficiant 15 pickleball courts. Founded by way of Ace Rodrigues, Pickleball Kingdom seeks to revolutionize the pickleball enjoy and supply first-rate amenities for gamers of all enjoy and ability ranges. No professional date has been introduced for when the Dallas places will probably be opened, however Pickleball Kingdom is assured that its partnership with Jenkins will probably be recommended in organising a premier indoor pickleball vacation spot for the group.