PHOTOS: Tina Turner’s last concerts in Dallas-Fort Worth

Tina Turner at Reunion Arena in Dallas on April 20, 2000.



The mythical rock-and-roll diva Tina Turner gave up the ghost on Tuesday on the age of 83.

She carried out for lovers in the Metroplex on more than one events. In 2000, her “Twenty Four Seven” excursion stopped at Renunion Arena in Dallas.

A couple of years later, on Oct. 26, 2008, Turner amazed the target market on the American Airlines Center together with her two-hour efficiency. The Star-Telegram reported, “the indefatigable Tina Turner displayed precisely why she’s known as the queen of rock ’n’ roll.”

“Although her current tour is her first in nearly a decade, you wouldn’t know it to watch her shimmy across the stage, belting out hits with a ferocity that belies her 68 years of age. You can’t help but pity any young pop artists who even mention Turner as an influence,” the newspaper reported.

Decades previous, the Ike and Tina Revue got here to Fort Worth on May 6, 1966, for a live performance on the Casino Ballroom. Tickets price $2.50 on the door. They returned a month later for an encore display, and once more in September on the North Side Coliseum.

Two years later, Ike and Tina (and the Ikettes) carried out at Will Rogers Auditorium on June 24, 1968. Floor tickets have been $3.

Ike & Tina in Fort Worth in 1968

The duo returned in March 1972 to “explode” the Tarrant County Convention Center Arena.

A Star-Telegram tale on March 7, 1972, about Ike and Tina coming to Fort Worth

More just lately, and with out Ike, the queen of rock-n-roll did a display at Billy Bob’s Texas on Jan. 21, 1982. The honky-tonk posted on Facebook that it used to be an “electrifying performance at a bottom-dollar fee and confirmed why she is is known as one of the greatest live acts in music.”

Tina Turner at Billy Bob’s in 1982.

Here are some Star-Telegram footage from Turner’s 2000s concerts in Dallas. Were you in the gang?

Tina Turner gave an vigorous efficiency at American Airlines Center on Oct. 26, 2008.

Tina Turner at American Airlines Center on Oct. 26, 2008.

Tina Turner at Reunion Arena in Dallas on April 20, 2000

Tina Turner at Reunion Arena in Dallas on April 20, 2000.

Rock-n-roll diva Tina Turner smiles at her ‘Twenty Four Seven’ international excursion display at Reunion Arena in Dallas on Oct. 28, 2000.

This tale used to be in the beginning revealed May 24, 2023 2:59 PM.