PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office need citizens to be on alert after a up to date telephone rip-off, the place a person is suspected of calling Pinellas County citizens and figuring out himself as a PSCO worker.

PCSO mentioned a Pinellas County resident claimed the suspect left a voicemail figuring out himself as Sergeant Christopher Hall. When the resident referred to as the suspect again, deputies mentioned they have been transferred to a 2d suspect, who known themself as Lieutenant Paul Ellison. The 2d suspect advised the resident that they had an excellent warrant and prompt them to ship cash by means of Bitcoin or Zelle to care for the warrant.

According to PCSO, the suspect was once calling from the native quantity (727)354-4454, and might be able to be spoofing their quantity to make it appear to be the calls have been coming from (727)582-6200, the primary choice of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office mentioned the need by no means name voters soliciting for cash over the phone. Psco sought after other people to know they don't advise voters to give non-public information or account information over the telephone.

Anyone with any information in this rip-off is requested to name the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 582-6200.