Philadelphia Phillies minor league player arrested for a DUI

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — 23-year-old Konnor Ash, a minor league baseball player for the Philadelphia Phillies, used to be arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) with belongings harm on Saturday, consistent with the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

SPPD mentioned Ash used to be touring westbound at a prime pace at the Belleair Causeway when he struck a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) pace prohibit signal and a wall close to the intersection of Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluff.

Ash used to be sitting out of doors the open motive force’s facet door and had minor accidents. He used to be transported to a native sanatorium, consistent with government.

Police mentioned Ash confirmed indicators of impairment. However, he refused to offer a blood pattern.

After being discharged from the sanatorium, Ash used to be transported to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with one rely of Driving Under the Influence with belongings harm.

This is an ongoing investigation on the time.