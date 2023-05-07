Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: TV channel, Game 4 prediction, watch NBA playoffs online, live stream

The Boston Celtics are main 2-1 towards the Philadelphia 76ers after a Game 3 win by which Jayson Tatum scored 27 issues. Six different Celtics avid gamers additionally scored in double digits, demonstrating the intensity of the Boston roster. The Sixers desire a Game 4 win at house on Sunday to stage the sequence earlier than it is going again to Boston for Game 5.

Joel Embiid used to be introduced with the league’s MVP award, however in spite of scoring a double-double of 30 issues and 13 rebounds, he did not obtain a lot enhance from his teammates on Friday evening. If the Sixers do not in finding scoring choices out of doors of Embiid come Game 4, they could also be dealing with removing once they return to Boston. Here’s what you wish to have to understand concerning the Celtics vs. Sixers Game 4 matchup:

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Philadelphia 76ers

Date: Sunday, May 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 7 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV channel: ESPN | Stream:

fubo

ESPN | fubo (try for free) Odds: Celtics -2.5; O/U 214.5 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: After a shocking loss in Game 1, the Celtics appear way more centered within the ultimate two video games. Tatum and Brown are appearing as anticipated, whilst role-playing teammates are stepping up. Boston effectively shutdown everybody at the Sixers’ staff, forcing Embiid to hold the offensive load on his shoulders. The Celtics can not depend on this method on each evening, however they could use a identical technique for Game 4.

Sixers: James Harden, one of the crucial Sixers’ two superstars, struggled along with his efficiency in Game 3 after capturing 3-of-14 from the sphere, 2-of-7 from the three-point vary, and scored handiest 16 issues. He seemed hesitant when he took ownership of the ball, which turns out like a nasty signal for the Sixers. In order to stage the sequence, they are going to want Harden to attain some issues and enhance Embiid.

Prediction

I are expecting that the Sixers could have a bounce-back sport after the disappointing loss in Game 3 if James Harden plays higher. There’s a possibility that Philly would’ve gained Game 3 if Harden performed to his doable. The sequence may well be flippantly poised if the Sixers rotate their roster out of doors of Embiid and enhance him with offensive choices. Therefore, my select is Sixers +2.5.