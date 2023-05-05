Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: TV channel, Game 3 prediction, odds, playoffs live stream, watch online





After dropping the primary sport of the sequence, the Boston Celtics made a comeback in Game 2 towards the (*3*) 76ers. Despite Joel Embiid’s go back after being named the MVP, his presence didn’t translate to luck for the Sixers. The Celtics took an early lead and maintained it right through the sport, successful with an enormous 121-87 victory. The sequence is now tied 1-1 and can transfer to (*3*) for Games 3 and four.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in Game 2 with 25 issues, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds, whilst Malcolm Brodgon added 23 issues and 6 rebounds as a bench participant. Jayson Tatum struggled with foul bother and completed with simplest seven issues in 19 mins, however the Celtics had 5 different avid gamers who scored no less than 12 issues.

In distinction to the epic 45-point efficiency James Harden had in Game 1, he confronted difficulties in the second one sport, taking pictures simplest 2-of-14 from the ground and completing with 12 issues, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Embiid controlled to attain 15 issues and snatch 3 rebounds in his 27 mins of motion, however the outcome used to be now not what he had was hoping for.

Looking forward to Game 3, the Celtics demonstrated resilience in bouncing again from their defeat, and now it is the Sixers’ flip to do the similar. The matchup between the (2) Boston Celtics and (3) (*3*) 76ers is ready for Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET, going down on the Wells Fargo Center in (*3*).

One storyline to regulate is the Celtics’ workforce effort in Game 2, the place they’d 26 assists in comparison to the Sixers’ 13, their fewest in any sport this season. The Celtics generated extra open alternatives, whilst the Sixers had problem getting just right appears. In Game 3, the Sixers will want to do a greater task of shifting the ball round and making Boston’s protection paintings.

On any other observe, Malcolm Brodgon, who used to be named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year this season, has proven why he merits the identify on this sequence. He supplied Boston with constant scoring in Games 1 and a pair of and has been a good X-factor for the workforce.

Looking on the odds, Caesars Sportsbook predicts the Celtics to be the favorites with -2 odds and an O/U of 214. However, with Embiid again within the lineup and Philly being a cast house workforce all season, they’ve an excellent chance to gas off the power in their house crowd and offer protection to their house courtroom. The prediction for this sport goes in choose of the Sixers with a +2 select. Fans can catch the sport on ESPN or circulation it live on fubo (take a look at without cost).



