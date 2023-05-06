Saturday, May 6, 2023
NBA The National Basketball Association

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Who’s Playing

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

Regular Season Records: Boston 57-25, Philadelphia 54-28

Current Series Standings: Boston 1, Philadelphia 1

How To Watch

  • When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

On Friday, May 5, 2023, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Eastern Conference playoff recreation at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup is anticipated to be shut, with the Celtics just a 2.5-point favourite.

In their closing recreation on Wednesday, Boston ruled Philadelphia with a ranking of 121-87. This used to be Boston’s 9th victory via greater than 20 issues this season, with Jaylen Brown main the group with 25 issues and Malcolm Brogdon going 6 for 10 from past the arc for 23 issues and a pair of assists. The Celtics completed the sport with 20 three-pointers, an element of their luck, as they’re 41-9 once they ranking that many from lengthy vary. The Celtics and the 76ers have each gained one recreation, so this Game 3 matchup is important.

Odds

According to the newest NBA odds, the Boston Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favourite over the Philadelphia 76ers. The over/underneath for overall issues scored within the recreation is ready at 214.5 issues.

