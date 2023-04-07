Phil Mickelson’s Masters return feels both familiar and diminished

Comment

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Phil Mickelson had simply departed the 7th inexperienced at Augusta National Golf Club and headed to the 8th tee. His recreation wasn't misplaced, now not fairly. But it used to be missing. Along the ropes, there used to be his spouse, Amy, whom he noticed for the primary time all day.

"I need some luck, Ame," he stated. They embraced. They kissed. And Phil headed to the remainder of his spherical.

So a lot about Mickelson on the Masters is equal to it ever used to be. To wit, after he left his hug along with his spouse, he pulled driving force from his bag along with his ball in the course of the 8th fairway, scorched it off the deck. Hello, hellacious seed.

“Salty,” Mickelson stated.

The gap used to be 282 yards away, up the hill. He just about jarred it.

“Terrible break,” he stated later. And smiled.

Phil Mickelson smiling on the Masters used to be as soon as as dependable because the azaleas blooming in complete. At 52, regardless that, he turns out a shell of himself, in my view and professionally. There’s so much to unpack right here and now not as regards to Thursday.

But within the first spherical of this Masters, this used to be Phil in complete. Buckle up.

In order, Mickelson hit driving force off pine straw thru timber en path to a birdie at No. 2, hit a bump-and-run pitch that rolled again towards his ft on his solution to a bogey at No. 3, jarred a 30-footer for a birdie at No. 9, dunked his method from the center of the golf green at 11 leading to a double bogey, caught his tee shot on the treacherous twelfth to 6 ft for a birdie, flipped over an 8-iron and took a complete swing right-handed as a result of his ball used to be up in opposition to a tree at 14, sloppily plopped his tee shot within the water at 16, then just about holed the re-tee.

Somehow, that provides as much as 1-under-par 71. Only for Phil.

“I hit a lot of good shots today and had a chance to shoot a low round,” Mickelson stated. “But this is the issue I’ve been dealing with is I’ll make two swings and it costs me four shots on 11 and 16.”

That familiar roller-coaster apart, Mickelson’s look right here, at his thirtieth Masters, is a ways other from the former 29. Since he remaining became up at Augusta in 2021, he has known as the Saudi Arabian govt “scary motherf—ers to get involved with,” ahead of getting concerned with them by way of becoming a member of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. He took a go away from the sport, which integrated lacking the Masters for the primary time since 1994. He reappeared as LIV’s main gentle however has produced decidedly awful golfing.

In 10 LIV occasions, he has positioned within the best 10 as soon as, and his reasonable end is thirty first. Reminder: LIV has 48-player fields. That stinks. The remaining time Mickelson made the lower in a 72-hole tournament used to be a 12 months in the past February, when he tied for 18th in an tournament in — look forward to it — Saudi Arabia.

It all has made him borderline competitively inappropriate, which is sort of unimaginable.

“Phil!” one fan crowed as Mickelson performed the primary gap. “We have the same handicap!”

Mickelson wore a black blouse and a black hat, and his caddie/brother, Tim, carried a black golfing bag — all marked with the brand of Mickelson’s LIV crew.

“All right, HyFlyers,” somebody from the gallery stated off the 8th inexperienced. Mickelson gave a thumbs-up.

“I needed something different, and I’m having a lot of fun having three teammates and having a different energy and a fun environment,” he stated later on. “And I want to play and compete at that level.”

Whatever occurs right here, Mickelson’s slide has been precipitous, both in efficiency and belief. Yeah, that’s assuming that he can’t and received’t contend this weekend at Augusta, the place he hasn’t completed within the best 10 since 2015. Age is unquestionably an element, even for the oldest guy to win a big championship, which he achieved lower than two years in the past on the PGA Championship. But there are inarguably self-inflicted wounds that experience chipped away at his symbol and, it will appear, his pleasure.

Mickelson’s quotes to writer Alan Shipnuck starkly published what he used to be keen to forget about in regards to the Saudi govt’s assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and its horrendous human rights file, specifically because it relates to LGBTQ folks. What mattered, Mickelson stated, used to be that “the Saudi money has finally given us leverage” to make use of in opposition to the PGA Tour.

Given all of it, Mickelson is right here as a lessened personality. Four years in the past, he posted a playful video on Twitter as he drove up Magnolia Lane and proclaimed himself able to start out “hitting bombs!” It used to be hysterical.

That character has in large part evaporated, and it confirmed within the gallery that adopted him, which used to be decidedly smaller than in years previous. When Mickelson’s team made its means up the primary fairway, Tiger Woods used to be strolling down the 9th, which runs parallel. The mass of humanity trudged towards the 9th inexperienced.

Mickelson nearly all the time has appeared impressed at Augusta National. He is a world-class prankster and storyteller. Yet Fuzzy Zoeller, the 1979 Masters winner, informed Golfweek that at Tuesday night time’s champions dinner, Mickelson “didn’t speak at all.” Tommy Aaron, who received right here in 1973, stated, “He didn’t say a word.”

For Mickelson, that’s extra of a change than laying up on a par 5.

“I thought it was really a special night,” Mickelson stated, “and fun to be a part of.”

Whatever. There’s obviously nonetheless some Phil in Phil. He seems tremendously thinner, and he stated he misplaced 25 kilos. What provides?

“I stopped eating food,” he stated. “That was a big help.”

When he hit his tee shot vast appropriate of the second one fairway, he could also be the one individual on Earth who would have assessed that exact shot — on pine straw, with the timber in entrance having a look extra like a brick wall than any form of window — and pulled driving force.

“I thought that I could keep a driver low,” Mickelson stated, “and cut it easier than a 3-wood.”

Sure. Totally standard. That’s old-school Phil: Where others see bother, he sees alternative.

Maybe that’s a technique to consider his leap to LIV. That choice must now not be discussed with out reminders that the cash he and his cronies authorized is roofed in blood. Aside from that, that is an greatly necessary week for LIV’s legitimacy as a aggressive excursion. The assessment Thursday: LIV’s Brooks Koepka shared the lead atop a impressive board, however just one different LIV participant sits within the best 25.