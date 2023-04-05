Phelan: Texas House will pass Property Tax Relief Act | Texas

(The Center Square) – Speaker Dade Phelan said the Texas House will pass HB 2, the Property Tax Relief Act, filed by Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas.

Phelan issued a statement on Twitter saying the law would “provide real relief to all Texas property owners and contribute to the largest tax cut in state history” and that the Texas House “looks forward to passing it soon.”

He also explained details about the bill in an op-ed published by the Houston Chronicle.

HB 2 has five authors and nearly 80 cosponsors. It would amend the state education and tax codes and enable legislation for House Joint Resolution 1, which proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to limit the maximum appraised value of real property for ad valorem tax purposes.

Both HB 2 and HJR 1 advanced out of the House Ways & Means Committee by a vote of 10-1. On March 27, the bill and resolution were sent to the Calendars Committee, which schedules floor votes on bills.

Due to the state “facing a once-in-a-generation revenue surplus,” Phelan said, HB 2 combined with the proposed state budget for the next biennium would provide over $17 billion in property tax relief, “the largest in Texas history.”

The bill would cap property appraisal rates at 5% annually for all types of Texas properties, including rental properties. Doing so would give more stability and predictability to homeowners, renters, business owners, landowners and others, Phelan and Meyer argue. Texas homeowners are increasingly receiving appraisal notices representing 200% increases of their property values, Phelan and others have said, saying out-of-control property tax appraisals is among the top issues constituents want fixed.

Such systemic and “drastic” appraisal value increases, Phelan argues, “is not right and it is not Texan. And with appraised values increasing anywhere between an estimated 10 to 50 percent across the state since 2021, we must take action.”

For Texans with a home valued at $350,000, he said, the bill would provide $1,200 in savings over the next two years, an estimated $542 in 2024 and $733 in 2025.

Additionally, the bill would lower school district property taxes by 28%, reducing the state tax rate by over 25% when combined with the House’s proposed budget.

The bill also would restructure the state’s “Robin Hood” program through which the state takes taxpayer money from higher paying school districts and redistributes it to other school districts. The bill would allow roughly $4.5 billion over the next two years to stay in the communities that pay them, Phelan and Meyer point out.

Meyer has tweeted that the bill would increase the state’s share of public education funding to over 50%, and prevent local governments from shifting tax burdens by imposing the 5% appraisal cap for all property. He also said he was “excited to pass HB 2 soon.”

The bill’s provisions are different than those of bills passed in the Senate providing $16.5 billion in property tax relief including increasing the homestead exemptions, adjusting the compression rate and increasing tax credits for small businesses.