Pharrell Williams on His New Role at Louis Vuitton

For his first assortment, he’s leaning closely on the checkerboard Damier print however transforming it in suave techniques — virtual camo or, in Mr. Williams’s parlance, “damouflage,” and tweaking the colours clear of the acquainted browns and grays.

“Every season it’s going to be a different colorway,” he mentioned, likening the playfulness to Takashi Murakami’s neon monogram print all through the Jacobs generation. The soles of quite a lot of sneakers will probably be a changed Damier development. On a convention desk had been a couple of damoflage sweatsuits put aside for his folks (“My dad is a player,” he mentioned).

Mr. Williams, who made waves in 2007 together with his oversize red crocodile Hermès Haut à courroies bag, is maximum tickled by means of the chance to innovate on the Speedy, which he’s remaking in numerous number one colours, and likewise in an exaggerated, oversize silhouette. A yellow Speedy in meltingly cushy leather-based sat on the pool desk that serves as an impromptu paintings area within the atelier, nearly slumping beneath its personal very mild weight.

“I want to give you that same experience that you get when you go to Canal Street, a place that has appropriated the house for decades, right?” Mr. Williams mentioned. “Let’s reverse it. Let’s get inspired by the fact that they’ll make some colorways that the house has never made. But then let’s actually make it the finest of leather.”

The day sooner than, Mr. Williams had taken a second to talk about designing a customized search for Naomi Campbell, together with a zipped sports activities bra and zipped miniskirt, all in monogrammed leather-based (“’60s vibes, go-go”), and debating skirt lengths. “It’ll work, but I don’t know if it’ll be as sexy,” he mentioned.

He additionally surveyed a couple of ship-shaped bag choices, one steamer-like, one somewhat shorter, and picked from quite a lot of trim colour and font choices. “This seems to be the crispiest,” he mentioned, pointing to a white trim. He held one bag in every hand, then passed them to Nigo, who stomped off down the place of job in a ridicule type stroll.