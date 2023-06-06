PGA Tour to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf under single ownership

The PGA Tour has introduced it’ll be merging operations under a single proprietor with its rival, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, in addition to the DP World Tour, previously referred to as the European Tour.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stated in a remark. “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.

He continued, “Going ahead, fanatics may also be assured that we can, jointly, ship at the promise now we have at all times made – to advertise pageant of the most productive in skilled golfing and that we’re dedicated to securing and riding the sport’s long run.”

The upstart LIV Golf league had been locked in a heat rivalry over the top golfers in the world. Players like Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau took the guaranteed money from LIV Golf, while players like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods pledged to remain with the long-established PGA Tour.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.