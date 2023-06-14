PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recovering from ‘medical situation’ with others assuming daily operations

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a “medical situation,” the Tour introduced Tuesday night time. No additional main points had been equipped. In his position, PGA Tour executives Ron Price and Tyler Dennis will suppose his management responsibilites.

This news of Monahan’s clinical factor follows a tumultuous week throughout which the PGA Tour struck a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to merge business operations. Monahan, 53, made the rounds closing week discussing the deal with the media and his gamers over quite a lot of risky days. Earlier this week, a Senate investigation was once opened into the association.

Monahan is the fourth commissioner within the historical past of the PGA Tour, a place he has held since 2017. He has been with the Tour in various capacities since 2008.

“Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation. The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. During Jay’s absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

