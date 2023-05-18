PGA Frisco’s Monument Realty PGA District To Host Summer Events

PGA Frisco is kicking off the beginning of summer with a full slate of events happening at its Monument Realty PGA District throughout the month of June.

The retail, dining and entertainment district — located on PGA Frisco’s 660-acre campus — will play host to a variety of different activities, ranging from live music, movies under the stars, golfing events and more.

- Advertisement -

The month of events begins on June 2nd with the First Friday Night Summer Movie Series, which gives attendees the opportunity to lay out their blankets and watch various movies in an outdoor setting. Different films will be shown over the course of the month, including The Sandlot (June 2), The Game Plan (June 9), Luca (June 23) and The Amazing Spider-Man (June 30).

On June 6, PGA Frisco is honoring Women’s Golf Day by hosting a golf and social event. Attendees at the event will get to practice their golf skills at both The Swing (a par-3 course) and The Dance Floor (a putting course), participate in various competitions for prizes, as well as enjoy snacks and beverages at Ice House (a ranch-style beer garden).

Between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 7, Margaret’s Cones & Cups will be commemorating National Chocolate Ice Cream Day by offering cones of the celebrated frozen treat of the day for just one dollar each.

- Advertisement -

Music lovers are in for a treat on June 16, as Monument Realty PGA District will be hosting a live performance from Emerald City Band, one of the most popular party bands in the Lone Star State. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to relax on (when they aren’t dancing, of course).

On June 18, Monument Realty PGA District is having a watch party for the U.S. Open Championship. Guests can check out the major golf tournament on a big screen videowall, as well as enjoy numerous drink specials that will be occurring that day throughout the district.

During the evening of June 21, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monument Realty PGA District is playing host to a sunset yoga class in celebration of International Day of Yoga. The yoga class is free of charge to participate in, but is limited to a maximum of 100 people — registration for the event is required and can be completed here.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the class itself, workout clothing brand Fabletics will be in-attendance with a pop-up shop featuring its favorite yoga pieces. Guests who make a purchase will be entered into a draw to win various prizes such as a private shopping party, free leggings and more.

Finally, on the evening of June 24, Monument Realty PGA District is hosting Yes Way Rosé Wine Walk & Tasting, an event in which guests can enjoy various wine tastings along with getting to walk around and shop at the numerous retailers that the district has to offer. Guests are encouraged to wear pink and white outfits to the event. Registration will be open on June 1 at www.pgafrisco.com/events.

Related